Thanks for preventing my candidacy: Tiruchy MP

TIRUCHY: Su Thirunavukkarasar, Tiruchy constituency’s incumbent MP, on Sunday issued a statement expressing gratitude to those who “prevented” him from getting a seat in the Lok Sabha election and those who “wished” for him to contest.

In the release addressed to the people of the constituency, he said his political activities will continue to be centered around Tiruchy, the “centre” of Tamil Nadu, and that he will continue to secure the best possible benefits using his contacts at the state and central level.

Further, he mentioned having utilised a total of Rs 17 crore from his MPLADS funds — barring a two-year period during the Covid-19 pandemic — towards welfare projects in his constituency. “In the six assembly constituencies under the constituency, 288 works have been carried out and action was taken on 10,000 petitions from the public,” he added.

The statement went on to thank the voters of the parliamentary constituency for making him victorious in the last Lok Sabha election with a significant margin of 6,29,285 votes, which was pointed out as a first for a Congress candidate in the all-India level.