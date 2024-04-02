BJP raked up Katchatheevu issue to divert people, says Kani

TIRUNELVELI/KANNIYAKUMARI : The BJP has raked up the Katchatheevu dispute now to divert people’s attention from Germany and the US’ reaction to the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Thoothukudi MP and DMK’s Deputy General Secretary K Kanimozhi said, while canvassing for Tirunelveli Congress candidate C Robert Bruce in Valliyur on Monday.

“Nearly 90% of cases registered by the central government agencies are against the Opposition leaders. Inquiries against those leaders who are allying with the BJP or joining the saffron party are stalled. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested two sitting chief ministers – Jharkhand’s Hemant Soren and Kejriwal. In Tamil Nadu, former minister Senthil Balaji was denied bail. Meanwhile, the Income Tax department froze the bank accounts of the Congress. After Germany and the US reacted to Kejriwal’s arrest, the BJP has brought up the Katchatheevu issue as a distraction,” Kanimozhi said, adding that the BJP was involved in the electoral bond scam.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s trips to Tamil Nadu, she said he intends to make BJP the third largest party in the state. “As elections are approaching, Modi is being particularly affectionate towards the Tamil language,” she claimed and urged people to vote for the INDIA bloc to save the rights of farmers, fishers and women.

Kani confident of INDIA bloc’s victory



Canvassing for Kanniyakumari Lok Sabha candidate and incumbent Congress MP Vijay Vasanth, and Congress’ candidate for Vilavancode by-election Tharahai Cuthbert at Kuzhithurai on Monday, Kanimozhi said the Lok Sabha election was very important and the INDIA bloc would win.

“If the BJP wins, it will be the last election in the country. As it is about having democracy, everyone should vote for the INDIA bloc,” she said and accused the BJP of failing to cater to people’s needs.

Alleging that the saffron party was resorting to religion-based politics, Kanimozhi said that though the BJP claims that it is protecting the religious majority, it has no regard for Hinduism or Hindus.

Stating that 44 BJP MPs were facing cases for crimes against women, the DMK MP said the saffron party only claims to protect women.

“Since camps in Manipur have no basic facilities or food, Modi did not visit these camps. Similarly, he did not visit Tamil Nadu during the floods. But now, he visits the state frequently to seek votes,” Kanimozhi said and listed out the DMK’s welfare schemes.