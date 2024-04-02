Can send PM a good teacher to help him learn Tamil: Kanimozhi

THOOTHUKUDI: Since Prime Minister Narendra Modi is very affectionate towards Tamil, I can send a good teacher for him to learn the Tamil language, Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi said on Monday. She also questioned why BJP leaders despise anti-Hindi agitations when the prime minister loves Tamil.

Stating that the union government is discriminating against the non-BJP ruled states, Kanimozhi said that Tamil Nadu, one of the highest revenue generating states, receives 29 paisa for every rupee paid as taxes from the union government while Uttar Pradesh gets Rs 2 for every rupee paid as taxes.

“When the southern districts of the state were battered by rains, the union government was not bothered. However, ahead of the election, Modi has visited the state 10 times,” Kanimozhi said, and condemned the BJP for despising the Tamil language.

“BJP state president K Annamalai insulted martyrs of anti-Hindi agitations, while Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman termed the funds sought for relief and restoration works in flood-affected areas as alms,” she alleged.

Likening Modi’s affection for Tamil as ‘crocodile tears’, Kanimozhi said the prime minister has no love for the language, which is why his government enforces Hindi in Tamil Nadu. “I can send a good Tamil teacher to the prime minister, and help him learn Tamil,” the DMK MP said.

Stating that Modi’s reign was the worst ever, Kanimozhi called for a change in governance to do good for the people.