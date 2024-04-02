Govt seeks EC nod to float Kilambakkam tenders

CHENNAI: The state government is set to file a petition under Clause 17 of the Model Code of Conduct seeking permission of the Election Commission (EC) to issue tender for carrying out retrofitting works at Kilambakkam bus terminus after April 19.

Official sources told TNIE following Madras HC order, Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) is planning to write a letter to the EC to grant permission to publish tenders on April 15.

The high court has directed CMDA to seek permission from EC after the CMDA counsel submitted that tenders could not be issued because of the poll code. Social activist Vaishnavi Jayakumar had taken the CMDA to court as the new bus terminus is not in compliance with the Harmonized Guidelines and Standards for Universal Accessibility in India, 2021.

Seventeen deficiencies have been pointed out by the empanelled agency and after the due process of tender, the work orders were already issued for seven works. For the remaining 10 deficiencies, the process of engaging appropriate architects was under progress.

Under Clause 17 of the code of conduct, tenders other than global tenders that are already floated may be evaluated but not finalised without prior approval of the Election Commission. If they are not already floated, they shall not be floated without prior approval of the commission.

The access audit of the bus terminus was conducted on September 15. Disability Rights Alliance (DRA) in a release said the ramps in Kilambakkam bus terminus not only fail compliance with Harmonised Guidelines 2021 - the Rights Of Persons With Disabilities Act, 2016 statutory standard, but also do not match the CMDA approved drawings either.