Katchatheevu issue now being raked up by political parties for electoral benefit: Fishermen

PUDUKKOTTAI: Fishermen and their associations in Jegadhapattinam and Kottaipattinam, Pudukottai, have criticised the BJP-led Union government for its inaction over the past decade regarding the Katchatheevu issue. They demanded rights to use the island for fishing and accused political parties at both state and Centre of indulging in politics ahead of elections.

Hasan Mohideen, president of the Mechanised Boat Owners and Fishermen Nala Sangam of Kottaipattinam, stressed the need for equal rights for Tamil fishermen on Katchatheevu to prevent frequent arrests and boat seizures by the Sri Lankan Navy.

“In the past three months alone, over 15 boats from Jegadhapattinam and Kottaipattinam were seized by the Lankan Navy, causing significant financial losses,” Mohideen stated. “Despite numerous protests, our boats have not been returned.”

Ramanathan from the All India Fishers and Fisheries Workers’ Federation in Pudukottai expressed frustration at the timing of discussions on the matter, just weeks before general election. “This shows that fisher community and their issues are being used to fulfil agenda of political parties,” he said.

“At least, the BJP-led Union government should have secured permission for us to use the island for fishing,” said Fakurudeen, deputy president of the Tamil Nadu Fishermen Association in Kottaipattinam. He questioned why the government couldn’t find a permanent solution to the issue, citing instances where arrested fishers were brought back but larger problems persisted unresolved.

“The frequent seizures have reduced the number of boats in the area, and new boat registrations have been withheld, leading to huge losses. “This has also impacted businesses, including ice production, causing further economic downturn,” he added.