President should dismiss Jaishankar: TNCC chief

CHENNAI: TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai has strongly condemned Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for divulging sensitive information pertaining to the Katchatheevu issue, calling it a violation of his oath of secrecy.

Selvapernthagai has also urged the President of India Droupadi Murmu to initiate action against Jaishankar and remove him as minister. In a press statement, Selvaperunthagai said,

“Since Tamil Nadu has not been accepting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP, the former and Jaishankar are spreading lies regarding the agreement between India and Sri Lanka signed 50 years ago. The fact remains that grievances of Tamil Nadu fishermen are not linked to the Katchatheevu issue.”