Tangedco procured record 208 lakh ton coal last fiscal

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has recorded its highest-ever coal procurement in the previous financial year (2023-24) with 208.49 lakh tonnes of coal sourced from Talcher, IB valley mines of Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd, Odisha, and Singareni mines in Telangana,.

A senior Tangedco official told TNIE, “The procurement marks a substantial increase from the previous record of 192 lakh tonnes in 2022-23.”

In addition, the railway ministry’s allocation of 5,541 rakes for Tangedco in 2023-24, compared to 5,041 in the previous year, aided in purchasing additional coal.

With a daily receipt of 79,000 tonnes of coal, and consumption standing at 68,000 tonnes, Tangedco saves 11,000 tonnes every day. As of Monday, the utility maintains a coal stock of 9,32,950 tonnes, which will be sufficient for 13 days.

Assuring smooth operations during the summer, the official said the union government has assured to allocate more coal in the near future.

Highlighting the coal needs, another official emphasised, “The annual requirement for existing thermal power stations stands at 223.4 lakh tonnes per year. Presently, Tangedco’s PLF remains below 70% alone.”

Speaking about the newly-inaugurated South Chennai stage III thermal plant, he added, “Though the plant has 1,023 tonnes of coal, there is no stock yard to store it. As of now, the utility has no plan to build a yard here as the plant is yet to start full operation.”