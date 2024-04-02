Upcoming polls crucial to safeguard democracy: Geetha Jeevan

THOOTHUKUDI : Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Minister Geetha Jeevan issued a warning to AIADMK’s Kovilpatti MLA Kadambur C Raju for his remarks against Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi and herself. The minister was addressing the party cadre after inaugurating an election room in Kovilpatti town on Monday.

Stating that the upcoming Lok Sabha election was crucial to protect the country, and safeguard democracy, she said, “The BJP has been ruling since the last 10 years, and they aim to eliminate the Opposition and stifle freedom of expression. We must tell the people that the BJP threatens the Opposition with central agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate, Income Tax department and the Central Bureau of Investigation only to silence its critics,” the minister said.

“The electoral bond scheme was an elaborate scam. It was executed quid pro quo. Corporates that were raided did not face any action after they deposited several crores through electoral bonds. Many individuals with criminal backgrounds joined the BJP to escape legal action. This is how the party’s strength has increased,” she claimed.

Alleging that the BJP and the AIADMK have been spreading falsities about Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, the minister urged DMK cadres to inform the public of the truth.

“The AIADMK, which was allied with the BJP earlier, claims to have withdrawn its alliance ahead of the elections. This is just a drama. AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has been unable to speak about the sufferings of the people under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government,” Geetha Jeevan said.

Claiming that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act was passed because of the support of AIADMK MPs, Geetha Jeevan said, “We are in a position to inform people that they should not vote for the AIADMK.”

She also slammed Kadambur Raju for his remarks and accused the former minister of gossiping. “You should only speak for yourself and control your words,” the minister told Raju.



Raju hits back



Campaigning for the AIADMK’s candidate in Kovilpatti on Monday evening, Raju said that the minister was irked because he had asked why the honorarium, which was announced for all women, was later limited only to eligible people. As she could not answer my question, she was irked, Raju said.