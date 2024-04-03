Chennai: Arcot Road school gets hoax bomb threat

CHENNAI: A private school at Arcot Road received a hoax bomb mail on Friday evening, but the school authorities noticed the mail only on Monday. They immediately informed Kodambakkam police. The police along with the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) reached the school with sniffer dogs and conducted a check. The threat was found to be a hoax.

In the mail, the sender had told the school authorities that they should give a missed call to a particular mobile number to stop the bomb from exploding. The mobile number was traced and inquiries was held with the man who was using this number.

Further probe is underway to ascertain his connection with the case. It may be noted that this mobile number was used in a hoax bomb threat e-mail in March too.