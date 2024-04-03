Chennai: Man’s body exhumed from construction site, two held

CHENNAI: A 39-year-old man who was assumed to be missing was found murdered in Perungudi. The man’s body was exhumed from a construction site in the presence of revenue authorities on Monday. Thoraipakkam police identified the deceased as M Muthu of Kannagi Nagar. He went missing on March 24 and inquiries revealed that he was last seen with two other men consuming alcohol.

“We traced down the duo and interrogated them. They behaved suspiciously and eventually confessed to the crime. When they were boozing in the area, an argument broke out between them and Muthu verbally abused the duo. In a fit of rage, the men attacked Muthu with a knife. Realising that he had died, they buried his body at a construction site in Thoraipakkam,” a police officer said. The suspects, Chandru (22) and Raja (43), have been placed under arrest.