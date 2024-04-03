Chennai: Mason kills co-worker for resisting advances, arrested

CHENNAI: A 40-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing to death a 30-year-old woman who resisted his advances at a construction site where they were working at MGR Nagar.

The woman succumbed to injuries at a hospital on Tuesday. MGR Nagar police identified the suspect as Velmurugan, a mason. While working at a construction site on Friday, he sexually harassed a woman who was also employed there.

“She resisted his advances and he then stabbed her with a knife before fleeing. Sometime later, other workers found her lying on the floor and rushed her to a hospital. However, Saranya succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday,” they said. Later in the day, Velmurugan was arrested from a hideout at Tirupur.