Chennai: Undertrial prisoner gives police the slip

CHENNAI: A 46-year-old undertrial prisoner, who was brought from Madurai Central Prison to Chennai on parole to attend his father’s last rites, has escaped police custody.

Police said the prisoner, A Parameshwaran (42), was arrested in a ganja case in Madurai. A police team recently brought him to Chennai to attend his father’s 16th-day rites.

On Sunday, he was lodged at Puzhal prison, and the following day, he was taken to his house located at Padiyanallur near Red Hills. “Parameshwaran was standing at an open ground along with his family members, when a herd of cows came and caused a commotion there. Using this as a distraction, Parameshwaran escaped,” police said.