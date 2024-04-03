CM MK Stalin spreading falsehood on Kalingarayan canal clean-up: Former PWD Minister K V Ramalingam

TIRUPPUR: Former PWD Minister K V Ramalingam charged Chief Minister MK Stalin with spreading false information that DMK government has stopped effluents from flowing into Kalingarayan canal in Erode and about Athikadavu-Avinashi project (AAP).

Speaking to media personals in Dharapuram, Ramalingam said, “The chief minister in a public meeting said the DMK government stopped the mixing of effluents in Kalingarayan canal. Besides, he said dyeing and leather factories on the banks of the Kalingarayan canal have been shifted to Perundurai SIPCOT complex. This is false information. During the AIADMK regime when I was Minister of Public Works, a concrete floor was constructed at Kalingarayan Canal in 2012 at a cost of Rs 96 crore. At that time, the dyeing factories all over Tamil Nadu were sealed, but they resumed operation during the DMK rule later. One must note, dyeing, laundry and tanneries along the Kalingarayan Canal haven’t been shifted to Perundurai. The Kalingarayan canal continues to get contaminated. This is a well known fact and everyone is aware of the information in Erode district.”

He added, “Farmers are unhappy because the Athikadavu-Avinashi project, which was 90 per cent completed during the AIADMK regime, has not been utilised for the last three years. While talking about this project, Stalin mentioned that the area where the water is pumped for Athikadavu Avinashi project wasn’t acquired in the previous regime and that is why the project has been delayed.”