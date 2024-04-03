Coimbatore: Parents of arrested teen blame BJP, Annamalai says DMK behind issue

COIMBATORE: Following the arrest of a 19-year-old college student for allegedly pelting stones at BJP cadres during election campaign at Shanmuga Nagar at Kannappa Nagar in the city last week, his parents petitioned city police on Monday, accusing BJP cadres of assaulting their son.

“The BJP cadres knocked on the door of our house and one of our sons opened the door and told them that parents were in prayer. The BJP cadres raised ‘Jai Shriram’ slogans and questioned another son Nowsath, a college student, and assaulted him,” said Zeenath, mother of the arrested youth.

But Kavundampalayam police said the youth was drunk and abused the police. “The issue is being diverted. We had videographed him using filthy language against the cops,” the police claimed, while adding “he was in depression after his lover was engaged with someone.”

Nowsath is a first-year graduation student. On Friday night, under the influence of alcohol he reportedly pelted stones at BJP cadres who were involved in poll campaigning in the area. Four BJP cadres including two women allegedly suffered minor injuries. One of the injured, Prabhu, was admitted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for treatment.

The police arrested Nowsath on Saturday and remanded him in judicial custody. He was lodged at the Coimbatore central prison. Meanwhile, his mother N P Zeenath (42) lodged a complaint with R Stalin, DCP, Coimbatore city, on Monday.

“The police did not take up our complaints against the partymen. The Kavundampalayam police should take action against the BJP party men. Chief Minister MK Stalin should intervene in this matter to protect us,” said Zeenath.

Police received a complaint from the Nowsath’s family on March 27 and registered a case against a section of BJP cadres for assaulting the youth. Further investigation is underway. The police registered a case against BJP cadres for conducting the poll campaign without permission, said police sources.

BJP state president K Annamalai on Monday said “The stone pelting incident was verified and confirmed by the police and officials overseeing the Lok Sabha poll. The DMK instigated the parents of the arrested person.”