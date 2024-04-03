Congress and DMK betrayed Tamil Nadu by handing over Katchatheevu to Sri Lanka: Union Minister L Murugan

Q. Why did the Prime Minister, who did not visit the state during the floods, frequent Tamil Nadu just in time for the polls?

As soon as the floods hit, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and I immediately broke into action. The PM promptly released Rs 460 crore as flood relief fund. Where was Chief Minister M K Stalin when Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi were severely inundated? He had gone to attend the INDIA Alliance meeting instead of meeting with the people of the affected regions. Myself and the defence minister were on the field, helping people. The union home minister sent an NDRF for rescue operations along with other central department officials and the defence forces. Flood relief efforts in Tamil Nadu were entirely carried out with the help of the central government.

Q. Regarding the issue of electoral bonds, the opposition has accused the central government of using agencies such as I-T and ED to extort money from private firms. What is the need to obtain funds from companies under I-T, ED investigations?

The central government did not force anyone in the matter, and it was also not known who had given funds. Private companies have always funded parties of their choice at their own discretion. Congress and other state parties like DMK, TMC and TRS have also received significant funding through electoral bonds. Nobody has been forced to send funds by the central agencies. Moreover, the Prime Minister has made it clear that such agencies (ED, I-T) function independently.

Q. The 2G case against former Union Minister A Raja, who happens to be your rival (DMK) candidate in the Nilgiris constituency, has been taken up again for hearing by the Delhi High Court during election time. How would the 2G case be helpful to you at this juncture? Do you think it could make any impact at all?

The fact is that previous regimes did not handle the case properly. The CBI, which had investigated the case, filed an appeal challenging the acquittals. After six months of court arguments, it was finally admitted by the court. As there was prima facie evidence of the crime, it was a suitable case for appeal and the court took it up for trial. The Indian judiciary is very strong and no one can influence it. There is no political motive behind this. Truth now comes to light, that many DMK functionaries are involved in the case. Moreover, the people of Nilgiris are progressive and like development. They will reject corrupt politicians.

Q. When it was expected you would be fielded in Nilgiris, you were declared as Rajya Sabha MP from Madhya Pradesh, and then fielded to contest from the Nilgiris parliamentary constituency. What was the rationale behind the move?

I am still a union minister, and I have been elected as a Rajya Sabha MP for the second time from Madhya Pradesh to represent Tamil Nadu. At the same time, the party wants me to contest and win the LS polls and become an MP. After defeating DMK candidate A Raja, I will go to the parliament as an MP from Nilgiris.

Q. As a former state president of BJP, how do you view Annamalai's aggressive approach? How does it help develop the party?

Aggressive politics is a necessity in today's scenario. It is also a necessity while opposing the DMK and exposing its corruption. This is what our state president is doing, and what the people expect from us.

Q. Would you say this new aggressive approach is why AIADMK left the alliance? Do you think chances of victory would have been higher had AIADMK stayed?

AIADMK should be very worried about its exit, not us. BJP has grown into a well-developed party in the state and our MPs are going to the parliament in the double digits. The PM is our hero and NDA has popular support, so we are not bothered about anybody leaving the alliance.

Q. Why did the centre reduce prices of LPG cylinders, petrol and diesel right before polls?

Only in the past ten years have such essential commodities been under control. As for the petrol, diesel prices, they are determined by global conditions. PM Modi made the announcement of price reduction as a Women's Day, Raksha Bandhan gift to his sisters across the country. There is nothing political about this.

Q. You have gone up from BJP's state leadership to its central cabinet. Are there chances of you returning to state politics again?

I am but an ordinary cadre of the BJP. I simply follow what the party leadership says. I am not saying there is no interest at all in state politics, but I will only act according to the party's decision. I do not have any personal grudges regarding the matter. For instance, Annamalai has stated that he prefers state politics. Everybody's approach is different.