CPI raking up my personal life to skip important issues: BJP candidate A P Muruganandam

TIRUPPUR: BJP candidate A P Muruganandam said the district wing of the Communist Party of India (CPI) has deliberately raked up his personal life to divert attention of people from important issues.

He was responding to the CPI cadres after they criticised him on social media by bringing up his wife’s death in 2014.

Speaking to TNIE, Muruganandam said, “I have declared all my details in the affidavit and anybody can see and comment on it. However, when it comes to the public and election process, one should criticise in terms of ideology and I am sure about it. When it comes to the Tiruppur constituency, My team and I will work hard and I will win the upcoming elections. I am not bothered about fake news and information circulating on social media platforms about my life. This incident happened 15 years ago, and if this is a serious issue, why should my high command offer this constituency to me? Besides, I welcome personal attacks. However, these personal attacks are created against me as they cannot declare before me and are diverting the important issues of the district.”

He further said, “The current MP and CPI candidate K Subbarayan did not take any measures or efforts to resolve the problems faced by those belonging to this constituency. When I participated in a private TV channel debate programme with AIADMK candidates P Arunachalam, and Subbarayan, I questioned Subbarayan about his work, and he could not answer any single question. Besides, I will never sleep until I destroy communism in the constituency. Communism is a boat with a hole and it has finally reached Tiruppur city and I will break the boat and bury it.