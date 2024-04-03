Leopard spotted roaming in TN's Mayiladuthurai, search operation underway

MAYILADUTHURAI: A leopard was spotted in the streets of Mayiladuthurai on Tuesday night. After confirming its presence, dozens of personnel from forest, fire and police departments have been searching for the leopard since Wednesday morning.

Residents from Semmangulam in Mayiladuthurai reported to the police about the leopard roaming in the streets around midnight. The police in turn informed the range office of the forest department as they were uncertain of the animal species. A young pig was found mauled near a channel near Semmangulam. Officials suspect that the leopard may have killed it.

The personnel confirmed the leopard's presence after analyzing the footprints in the locality. A combined search operation was initiated under Nagapattinam Wildlife Warden Abhishek Tomar in the early hours of Wednesday.

An official from the police department said, "At least fifty personnel from the forest, fire and police departments and some volunteers from the public are searching for the leopard. We suspect the animal is hiding behind a private school in Koranad. We have deployed drones to conduct an aerial search. We are uncertain of the animal's movements at the moment."

The police analyzed the recordings of surveillance cameras near Semmangalam. They found the leopard chasing and being chased by the dogs in the streets in some of the footages.

Mayiladuthurai district administration declared a holiday on Wednesday for a private school named Balasaraswathi Matriculation School in Koranad after it was reported that the leopard was last seen near the school. An official from the school education department stated the holiday was announced to prevent students from being affected by the leopard attack.

The forest department warned the public near Koranad by making announcements in auto rickshaws about the presence of leopards. The department also requested the public to inform them via the contact number 9626709017.

The reports took the people of Mayiladuthurai by surprise as the district does not have a significant amount of forestation. Also, leopards were never known to be reported in this district in the past.