LS polls 2024: PM Modi to campaign in Tamil Nadu for four days from April 9

CHENNAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu for four days - April 9, 10, 13 and 14. The candidates of the BJP and alliance parties from all 39 constituencies in the State will be sharing the dais with the public meetings to be held in five places.

According to the tentative schedule, the Prime Minister will lead a roadshow in the Vellore Lok Sabha constituency at 4 p.m. on April 9 and will later address a public meeting there.

The NDA candidates who will be sharing dais with Modi are: - AC Shanmugam (NJP- Vellore), Soumiya Anbumani (PMK- Dharmapuri), C Narasimhan (BJP- Krishnagiri), R Devadas (PMK- Kallakurichi), A Ashwathaman (BJP- Thiruvannamalai), A Ganeshkumar (PMK-Arani), P Karthiyayini (BJP-Chidambaram) and Thankar Bachan (PMK-Cuddalore). BJP sources said the timing and some places may change according to the last minute needs.

On April 9 at 6 p.m., the PM will be leading a road show in the South Chennai constituency and later address a public meeting. The NDA candidates who will be sharing dais with Modi are: Tamilisai Soundararajan (BJP-South Chennai); Vinoj P Selvam (BJP-Chennai Central); RC Paul Kanagaraj (BJP - Chennai North); Pon Balaganapathy (BJP - Thiruvallur); VN Venugopal (TMC - Sriperumbudur); Jothi Venkatesan (PMK - Kancheepuram) and K Balu (PMK - Arakkonam).

On April 10, the PM will be leading a road show in the Nilgiris constituency to canvas votes for BJP candidate and Union Minister L Murugan. In the evening, the PM will be addressing a public meeting in Coimbatore where the following NDA candidates will be sharing the dais with the PM: K Annamalai (BJP - Coimbatore); K Vasantharajan (BJP - K Vasantharajan); AP Muruganandam (BJP - Tirupur); Vijayakumar (TMC - Erode); Annadurai (PMK - Salem) and KP Ramalingam (BJP - Namakkal).