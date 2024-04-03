NCSC to wait until HC hears appeal filed by Murasoli Trust

CHENNAI: The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) is not likely to proceed against the Murasoli Trust regarding the complaint on the nature of land of the Murasoli office until the high court hears an appeal filed by the trust.

The appeal petition filed by the trust against a single judge’s order holding the commission can proceed on inquiring the land row came up for hearing before the first bench of Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice J Sathya Narayana Prasad on Monday.

Senior counsel P Wilson, representing the trust, submitted that the Constitution does not confer powers under Article 338 for the commission to adjudicate on land rights disputes and such powers are vested only with civil courts. He pressed for interim stay on the order of the single judge.

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) AR L Sundaresan informed the court that he would advise the commission not to proceed further on the matter until the court hears the appeal petition. The bench adjourned the matter to April 25.