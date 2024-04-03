Nilgiris: Trans people, memes featuring film stars raise awareness on 100% voting

NILGIRIS: As part of its efforts to achieve 100 % turnout, election officials in the district are taking several initiatives to bring voters to the booths. Memes featuring pictures of popular film stars exhorting voters to shun cash for votes is one among them.

General Manager of Aavin, Jayaraman, who is the nodal officer of the (SVEEP) Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation Programme in Nilgiris district, told TNIE that they are using memes to sensitise voters as they are popular among people, particularly the younger generation most of whom predominantly use mobile phones. Transgender people are also involved in voter awareness campaigns. On Monday, a video of nine transgender people taking a pledge to vote under the My Vote is My right campaign was widely circulated.

“Unlike in 2019, hundreds and thousands of people are using social media now and we are creating memes and videos and sharing them on social media platforms like facebook, whatsapp and X, etc which reach the masses in minutes. The district social welfare officer came up with the idea to involve transgender people in SVEEP activities. The video was shot in Government Botanical Garden (GBG) and they acted free of cost. We will also involve street artists to perform events related to 100 percent voting in the coming days,” he said.