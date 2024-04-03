No contractor to build loo for dalits in Kangeyam

TIRUPPUR: Even as political parties and government officials are gearing up for the Lok Sabha election, Dalit women from Sakthi Vinayagapuram in Ellapalayam Pudur in Kangeyam are upset as no contractor has come forward to bid for the construction of a public toilet complex in the village though tenders were floated twice. Meanwhile, afraid to go close to the bushes after dusk without assistance, many women say they wait till daybreak to relieve themselves.

Poonkodi (27), a SC resident, said, “I live with my family in a house on three cents and work as farm labourer. Due to the lack of public toilets, most women in the village have to walk to the bushes. At night, we have to seek the help of male family members as it is pitch dark. The lack of toilets can lead to health problems for women, and in few cases, can even be a matter of life or death. Young girls are afraid to go to bushes in the night.”

S Charlie, another SC villager, said, “There used to be a dozen SC families in the village initially. Thanks to sustained awareness campaigns and infrastructure development like toilets, open defecation has reduced. Over a period of time, population increased and the public toilets became damaged. People started open defecation again. Currently, there are more than 300 families in Sakthi Vinayagapuram, almost all the families are daily wage earners. Around 80 families have built toilets adjacent to their houses. But the rest of the families are forced to relieve themselves in the open, close to bushes or other isolated places. Women are worst affected by the delay in construction of public toilets.”

Adi Tamilar Jananayaga Peravai president K Bowthan said “Women are very much affected by the issue. So, the villagers sought public toilets and local officials identified a tract of land near the village. The location of the spot was perfect and the land spread over 15 cents belonged to the government. The women were happy and under SBM (Swachh Bharat Mission) it was decided to build 12 toilets (6 for women and 6 for men). A sum of Rs 7.85 lakh was also allocated for the project under Swachh Bharat Mission Phase II, MGNREGS Fund and 15th Finance Grant Fund Tied Component for Sanitation. The bids for tender was floated in October 2023. But no contractor bid for it. Tenders were floated again by the Kundadam Union Office in March 2024 seeking quotations from contractors. But even this time there was no response. The women are upset as to why no contractor is showing interest in a government -funded project.”

An official in the district administration said, “We have received the complaints and petitions from women a few days ago. After the announcement of Lok Sabha election results, we will once again call for a bid. If that too fails, we will directly start construction of toilets with the proposal submitted by Block Development Officer (Kundadam).