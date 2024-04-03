Perambalur farmers allege bias in shop allotment at uzhavar sandhai

PERAMBALUR: Farmers here have accused agricultural marketing officers of being partial to traders and women self-help groups (SHGs) while allotting tokens to set up shops at the lone uzhavar sandhai in the district. They added that the officers are not fixing proper prices on farmers' produce and were neglecting them. The uzhavar sandhai (farmer market) has been operating on Vadakkumadevi road here for over 20 years. The market has 74 shops and is open from 6 am to 1 pm. Farmers bring produce from their fields and sell it daily here. Farmers are allotted shops daily via token system.

Moreover, agricultural marketing officials are required to check on the prices at nearby markets in their district and consult with the farmers every day before fixing the selling prices for produce. But this market has more number of women SHG members and traders selling produce than farmers, alleged farmers, due to which, it is difficult for them to be allotted a shop every morning.

Hence, they are forced to set up their shops on the floor most days, affecting sales. Moreover, officials along with traders fix the prices of the produce without consulting the farmers, they added. Although a petition was submitted to the Department of Agricultural Marketing & Agri Business(AM & AB) over the issue, it has not been acted upon, they also said. B Kumar, a farmer from Elambalur said, "Out of 74 shops, 12 shops are reserved for self help groups, WEFSA (farmer-producer company) and traditional oil makers (marachekku). The remaining half are taken over by traders. Thus, we are forced to bring our products the previous night and squat outside the market to get shops. Otherwise, it will be allotted to some trader. This really affects us." "I sell my produce including bananas, bellary onions and tomatoes here. But the authorities do not fix the prices properly. A week ago, my onion price was fixed at Rs 32 per kilogram while an SHG member's price was Rs 36 per kilogram. This should not be done," he added.

Another farmer who has been selling vegetables here for over 20 years said, "The agricultural officer does not come here on time. A security guard here sets the price and gives preference to the traders to set up shop. So the authorities should make a note of the regulars and prioritise them. Moreover, other stalls should be set up for self-help groups and traders." S Esther Premakumari, deputy director of AM & AB department, however, refuted the allegations, "There are no traders in the market. Farmers were issued identity cards only after inspection of their lands and I have been inspecting them since I recently took charge. We have given shops to SHGs, WEFSA and marachekku traders purely based on a government order. We do not have any information regarding the number of years these groups may function. Also, we fix the prices depending on the quality of the produce. I also check which officer sets the prices and whether they arrive on time. Further, we fix the rate by comparing wholesale and retail market prices. Hence, there is no need to consult farmers while fixing price."