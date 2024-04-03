Poll road in Erode looks clear for DMK, bumpy for BJP

ERODE: Erode is a relatively new Lok Sabha constituency, formed in 2009 during the delimitation. What makes the poll battle here interesting is the candidacy of three- first timers from three major alliances — the DMK, AIADMK, and BJP.
The constituency has a unique distinction of assembly segments being spread across three districts — Modakurichi, Erode East and Erode West from Erode district; Dharapuram and Kangayam from Tiruppur district; and Kumarapalayam from Namakkal district.
In the first election in 2009, the AIADMK alliance’s seat was allotted to MDMK and A Ganesamurthy emerged victorious, defeating Congress candidate EVKS Elangovan who contested in the DMK alliance. In the 2014 election, AIADMK’s S Selvakumara Chinnayan defeated MDMK’s Ganeshamurthy who contested in the BJP alliance. DMK candidate H Pavithravalli was pushed to third place.
In 2019, MDMK switched to the DMK alliance and Ganeshamurthi was offered the seat again. This time, he contested in DMK’s rising sun symbol and defeated AIADMK’s G Manimaran. In an unfortunate turn of events, Ganeshamurthy, who was not offered the seat again, died on March 28 after an alleged suicide attempt.
Coming back to the constituency, Erode has the largest number of Kongu Vellalar voters, followed by Mudaliyar and Adi Dravidar communities. Because of this factor, political parties always give tickets to those from these communities. This time, all the majors — DMK, AIADMK, and Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC) (BJP alliance) — are fielding candidates who belong to the Kongu Vellalar community.
Ganeshamurthi is still remembered by the farmers for his opposition to the High Tension Transmission Line and the GAIL pipeline projects. Apart from this, he has raised his voice in the Parliament regarding the export of ‘Kanvali Kizhangu’ seed and for the Erode-Palani railway project. He has taken steps for developing roads from Erode to the southern districts.
Although Erode railway station was improved, there are complaints that he had not taken proper steps to develop Kodumudi railway station. There were also allegations that he did not meet the people much after his victory in 2019.
However, the DMK hopes that Ganeshamurthi’s reputation will help in the victory of their candidate KE Prakash.
Prakash (48), a close aide of Udhayanidhi Stalin, joined the party in 1990, at the age of 14. He is currently the deputy secretary of DMK’s youth wing. During the party’s Salem youth wing conference, when Udhayanidhi requested CM MK Stalin to give chance for the youth wing functionaries in the Lok Sabha election, the cadre knew that Prakash would be among their first picks. Though he is new to the poll game, his popularity is expected to bring an easy win.
The DMK is also confident as they managed to win four out of the six assembly segments under the constituency in 2021. The candidate will have the added advantage of support from three ministers — S Muthusamy, MP Saminathan, and N Kayalvizhi.
On the other hand, the AIADMK has fielded Aatral Ashok Kumar (54), state’s richest candidate, who quit BJP and joined AIADMK in November 2023. He is also new to electoral politics but is again a familiar face due to his social service. His restaurants serving food and hospitals offering medical service for just Rs 10 are quite popular.
The AIADMK or its alliance has a history of winning twice (2019, 2014) from Erode and the party cadre consider it as their stronghold. Besides, they believe the strategies of former ministers KA Sengottaiyan, P Thangamani, and KV Ramalingam, the in-charges of the constituency, will lead them to victory.
It is the TMC’s first time from Erode. Their candidate, P Vijayakumar (56), is an environmental activist and party’s district president. It is his first time as well.
What the voters say
VK Rajamanickam, president of the Federation of All Trade and Industry Association of Erode District, said, “A huge common effluent treatment plant should be built for Erode with the central and state funds, which will prevent water bodies getting polluted and help in development of the industry. Railway facilities need to be expanded in line with the growth of Erode. In particular, two additional platforms should be constructed.”
B Kandavel, organising secretary of the Tamil Nadu Federation of Powerlooms Associations, said, “To address traffic congestion, flyovers should be constructed. A textile university should be set up considering the development of the industry in Erode and its surrounding districts. A common textile market should also come up.”
A Sivakrishnan, a consumer awareness activist of Nadar Medu in Erode, wants solid waste management works to be improved here.
S Manikandan, of Vellakovil in Dharapuram said, “Vellakovil, Dharapuram, Kangeyam and Modakurichi areas have a large number of spinning mills, which are affected by middlemen. The central government should purchase cotton through the Cotton Corporation of India and supply it to the spinning mills. Steps should be taken to set up an AIIMS hospital or any central government medical facility in Erode.”