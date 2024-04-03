Poll road in Erode looks clear for DMK, bumpy for BJP

Ganeshamurthi is still remembered by the farmers for his opposition to the High Tension Transmission Line and the GAIL pipeline projects. Apart from this, he has raised his voice in the Parliament regarding the export of ‘Kanvali Kizhangu’ seed and for the Erode-Palani railway project. He has taken steps for developing roads from Erode to the southern districts.

Although Erode railway station was improved, there are complaints that he had not taken proper steps to develop Kodumudi railway station. There were also allegations that he did not meet the people much after his victory in 2019.

However, the DMK hopes that Ganeshamurthi’s reputation will help in the victory of their candidate KE Prakash.

Prakash (48), a close aide of Udhayanidhi Stalin, joined the party in 1990, at the age of 14. He is currently the deputy secretary of DMK’s youth wing. During the party’s Salem youth wing conference, when Udhayanidhi requested CM MK Stalin to give chance for the youth wing functionaries in the Lok Sabha election, the cadre knew that Prakash would be among their first picks. Though he is new to the poll game, his popularity is expected to bring an easy win.

The DMK is also confident as they managed to win four out of the six assembly segments under the constituency in 2021. The candidate will have the added advantage of support from three ministers — S Muthusamy, MP Saminathan, and N Kayalvizhi.

On the other hand, the AIADMK has fielded Aatral Ashok Kumar (54), state’s richest candidate, who quit BJP and joined AIADMK in November 2023. He is also new to electoral politics but is again a familiar face due to his social service. His restaurants serving food and hospitals offering medical service for just Rs 10 are quite popular.

The AIADMK or its alliance has a history of winning twice (2019, 2014) from Erode and the party cadre consider it as their stronghold. Besides, they believe the strategies of former ministers KA Sengottaiyan, P Thangamani, and KV Ramalingam, the in-charges of the constituency, will lead them to victory.

It is the TMC’s first time from Erode. Their candidate, P Vijayakumar (56), is an environmental activist and party’s district president. It is his first time as well.