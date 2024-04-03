Poll vault

Forever a fan girl of MGR

AIADMK cadre were slightly taken aback when a woman requested them if she could climb up on their campaign vehicle in a village near Thirukanji in Puducherry. However, party state secretary A Anbalagan and Puducherry candidate G Tamizh Vendan welcomed her and passed the mic. Apparently, by seeing the campaign vehicle with the two leaves symbol, she got nostalgic and remembered veteran leader MG Ramachandran. She went on to sing ‘Nanga Pudhusa Kattikitta Jodi Dhanunga’ from his 1968 film ‘Oli Vilakku’. The crowd sang with her and applauded. Anbalagan even honoured the MGR fan with a shawl.

In Cuddalore, it’s Machan vs Bachan

As it’s poll season officially, even family events become the stage for political debates. A couple from Vriddhachalam, which falls under Cuddalore constituency, came to Tiruchy for a family function on Tuesday. Everyone broke into laughter when one of the relatives asked them, “Whom are you planning to vote? Machan or to Bachan?” By ‘Machan’, he was referring to Cuddalore Congress candidate MK Vishnu Prasad, who is the brother-in-law of PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss and ‘Bachan’ is PMK candidate and film director Thankar Bachan, who is contesting from his home constituency.

(Contributed by Debjani Dutta & Ezhilarasan K; compiled by Anagha R Manoj)