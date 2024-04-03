Press for timely release of Cauvery water for kuruvai at CWMA meet, demand delta farmers

NAGAPATTINAM: Worried over a repeat of last year's crop damage from drought-like conditions, farmers urge the state government to push for timely release of River Cauvery water to the delta districts for upcoming kuruvai season, at the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) meet scheduled to be held on April 4 in New Delhi. Farmers view the CWMA meet as a key gathering because lakhs of acres of kuruvai paddy cultivation were affected due to lack of Cauvery water in the delta region last year.

Last year, kuruvai paddy wilted within a couple of months of cultivation due to lack of irrigation, which in turn, led to a decrease in yield and productivity. Farmers hence seek the state water resources department (WRD) to stress on the timely release of Cauvery water for the upcoming kuruvai season.

V Dhanabalan, the leader of Kaviri Vivasaayigal Paathukaapu Sangam, said, "We demand WRD officials to discuss the importance of timely release of Cauvery water this year. They should also remind the CWMA of drought and crop loss in Nagapattinam and other delta districts during the last kuruvai cultivation season due to non-availability of Cauvery water for irrigation."

PR Pandiyan, general secretary of Tamil Nadu Kaviri Vivasaayigal Sangam, said, "The CWMA chairman should take complete responsibility of sharing Cauvery water among states this year. He should pursue legal course of action if the water is not shared as per the directive of the Supreme Court."

In response, a senior WRD official said, "We will convey the demands of farmers during the CWMA meeting. We will also stress on the requirement of Cauvery water for irrigation."