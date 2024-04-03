TN party goes ‘balle balle’, fields seven Tamil Sikhs in LS polls

THOOTHUKUDI: One of the defining aspects of Sikhism is universal brotherhood and the faith that has its roots in Punjab seems to have found a band of brothers and sisters espousing its cause in Tamil Nadu.

Taking inspiration from the Delhi farmers’ agitation of 2021 that made the mighty union government scrap the three farm laws, the Bahujan Dravida Party (BDP), a party founded by a Tamil but registered in New Delhi, has fielded seven candidates in Tamil Nadu for the Lok Sabha polls to usher in social change through political action. Interestingly, all these candidates, originally belonging to different faiths, have embraced Sikhism after participating in the farmers protest.

The seven candidates are Selvakumar alias Selva Singh (27), who is contesting from Tirunelveli constituency, Korkai Palanisamy Singh (36) from Virudhunagar, Rajan Singh (60) from Kanniyakumari, Seetha Kaur (52) from Tenkasi, Manivasagam (46) from Ramanathapuram, Asiriyar Shanmugasundaram Singh (37) from Thoothukudi, and Naga Vamsa Pandian Singh (30) from Madurai constituency. While the Tirunelveli candidate has been given the ‘pen nib with seven rays’ symbol, the other candidates will contest on ‘diamond’ symbol.

BDP founder Jeevan Singh, who belongs to Thoothukudi, told TNIE that his aim is to bring social change at the grassroots level by establishing a cultural identity through Sikhism. Only Sikhism can create a casteless society, said Jeevan Singh, who was earlier a follower of Buddhism. The primary principle of the party is to establish Begampura Kalsha Raj, which in Punjabi means a discrimination-free liberated kingdom. “Our party works for the empowerment of SC/STs, OBCs, and religious minorities who form 95% of the population in India,” he said.