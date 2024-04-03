Two years on, construction of new bus stand in Pennagaram drags on

DHARMAPURI: For two years ago, the Pennagaram town panchayat demolished the old bus stand and began construction of a new facility . However, without an alternative arrangement to accommodate the buses, the streets of Pennagaram have became temporary bus stands. With summer picking up, passengers undergo severe hardship without shelter or amenities like drinking water or toilets.

A sum of Rs 4.5 crore was allocated two years ago under the Capital Subsidy Scheme for the construction of the bus stand. The existing structure was razed and construction of a new bus stand began in 2022. But the work is yet to be completed, and traffic woes are increasing in the town.

Speaking to TNIE, R Muniraj, a resident of Pennagaram, said, “Traffic is the biggest problem here. The buses occupy roads shrinking the roads by half, while the other half is utilised by the local businesses. Large traffic jams are not uncommon. Many roadside shops are also affected due to the traffic problems. It is almost impossible to move about in the mornings and evenings.”

Another resident R Karthik said, “The bus stand and its surroundings are visited by hundreds of people on a daily basis and people require basic amenities like rest rooms and drinking water. The elderly passengers are most affected by the lack of amenities. At least some temporary measures must be set up to provide clean drinking water.”

P Thangaraj, a shopkeeper, said, “Nearly two months ago the Tamil Nadu Assembly Assurance Committee had come here for inspection and at the time it was promised the bus stand would be opened soon. But so far construction works have not been completed.”

When contacted, officials in the Palacode town panchayat said, “Over 70% of the work has been completed and efforts are being taken to speed up the construction. In a few months the bus stand would be open for public use.”