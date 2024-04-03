Udhayanidhi says secret pact between Modi, Palaniswami

CHENNAI: Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin on Tuesday claimed the leaders from the AIADMK and BJP had formed a secret alliance.

While campaigning for INDIA bloc candidates in Chennai on Tuesday, he recalled a recent instance when AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami defended the union government after the DMK raised concerns about the delay in the construction of the AIIMS hospital.

Udhayanidhi also criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for hiking the LPG price to Rs 1,200 from the 2014-price of Rs 450. “Just before elections, they have reduced the rate by Rs 100. But, if they are again voted to power, they will increase the price further,” the minister said.

He further urged the people to “never forgive Modi for not giving Tamil Nadu even a penny to carry out relief measures after Cyclone Michaung”.