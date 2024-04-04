100% voting awareness through exhibition of veggies, fruits

THENI : As part of the Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme, Returning Officer-cum-Collector RV Shajeevana inaugurated a 100% voting awareness campaign, an exhibition of fruits and vegetable carved and arranged in various shapes, including the logo of Election Commission of India (ECI), voting age, slogans like 'My vote is my right', date of polling among others, at the Theni Allinagaram vegetable market here on Tuesday. The event, which witnessed active participation from the public and buyers, aimed to create awareness and spread voter literacy among the people.



Soon after the announcement of the Lok Sabha election date, officials of every constituency, led by the respective returning officers, have been adopting varied methods to spread voting awareness under SVEEP, a flagship programme introduced by the ECI to popularise voter education in the country. Subsequently, in Theni Lok Sabha constituency, RV Shajeevana and her team implemented different initiatives to achieve 100% voting in the constituency, sources said.



Earlier, the collector had personally written letters to 219 transgender voters, describing the significance of exercising the democratic right to cast votes. Following this, they released a short film, narrating the need to cast votes, set in the backdrop of the lives of tribal communities. Further, the official inaugurated voting awareness campaigns in tribal areas by distributing pamphlets, flagged off transgender rallies, signature campaigns, organised street play, selfie stand among others, sources added.