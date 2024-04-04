Busy junctions across Coimbatore city set for a makeovers

COIMBATORE : Key junctions and accident spots across Coimbatore city are set for a major improvement soon in a bid to ease the worsening traffic flow and reduce the increasing number of road accidents. Roundabouts, U-turns and speed-breakers with necessary warning signboards would come up here at a cost of Rs 1.05 crore.

The Coimbatore District Road Safety Committee in collaboration with the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC), the district administration, the police department, the highways department and other authorities have identified the spots to carry out development works.

The industrial city of Coimbatore has been witnessing a surge in traffic congestion as well as fatal accidents in recent times. As the number of vehicles on the roads has been increasing at a staggering rate, the traffic movement, especially during the peak hours has become dreadful for the people. Also, recent reports revealed that Coimbatore ranked number one in accidental deaths in Tamil Nadu in 2023.

In view of this, the Coimbatore district road safety committee along with the district administration, CCMC, police department, highways department and other departments came up with plans to ease the vehicle movement in the city by reducing traffic congestion. The officials have planned to improve the infrastructure in vital junctions by carrying out certain development works.

As reported earlier numerous traffic signals across the city were removed and replaced with roundabouts and U-turn systems. The officials carried out multiple trial runs of the temporary roundabout and U-turns at busy junctions. This has helped in streamlining movement of vehicles without any stoppages and reducing traffic congestion.

As these changes were well received by the people, the officials have now decided to make the temporary roundabouts and U-turn structures permanent in the city. New roundabouts, U-turns, speed-breakers with necessary warning signboards and improvement works in various junctions across the city will cost Rs 1.05 crore (see table).

Divisional Engineer of the State Highways Department (Road Safety) G Manuneethi said, “Numerous improvement works are to be carried out in busy junctions across the city. Due to the upcoming Lok Sabha election, we haven’t started the work yet. Work will begin after the election. Currently, we have finished constructing a permanent roundabout structure at the Lawley Road Junction on the Thadagam Road in the city. ”