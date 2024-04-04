Casteism has been my lifelong foe: Kamal

CUDDALORE: Makkal Needhi Maiyam (MNM) president and actor Kamal Haasan, while campaigning for VCK’s Chidambaram candidate Thol Thirumavalavan, stressed on his stance against casteism. “Casteism has always been my life’s enemy, even before entering politics. There is no space for caste in my life, and my cinema reflects this belief.”

Speaking on the current political climate, Haasan highlighted the need for unity in tackling the threats to democracy. He remarked, “Experts have expressed concern about the total erasure of democracy given BJP comes to power once again. But we are warriors, we do not sacrifice; we have entered the field to protect democracy.”

Regarding Thirumavalavan’s contributions, Haasan praised his dedication to public service, noting, “Twenty years ago, he began serving the people, leaving behind his job and livelihood. I have been inspired by his commitment to society, particularly during these challenging times.”