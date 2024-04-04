Controversial play at Pondicherry University: ABVP seeks L-G’s intervention

PUDUCHERRY: In response to the staging of a play titled ‘Somayanam’ at Pondicherry University’s cultural festival ‘Ezhini 2K24’ organised by Department of Performing Arts, the ABVP met Lt Governor C P Radhakrishnan on Wednesday, seeking intervention for action against those involved in what they described as ‘disrespectful depiction’ of characters from Ramayana.

Pondicherry University constituted a high-level committee to investigate the issue and submit a report within the next couple of days. Pending the committee’s report, the HOD was asked on April 1 to step down immediately, and explanations have been sought from all department faculty.

In a memorandum submitted to L-G, ABVP state President Murali Prashant highlighted that the play staged on March 29, presented a distorted and disrespectful portrayal of characters from the Ramayana.