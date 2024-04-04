LMW does it! Hands over key spacecraft component to ISRO

COIMBATORE : Lakshmi Machine Works Advanced Technology Centre (LMW ATC) delivered India’s first private industry-issued composite Ogive Payload Fairing (OPLF) for the GSLV MK-III project to the ISRO on Tuesday.

Fairing is an external metal or plastic structure. Payload fairing is the equipment used to protect the spacecraft against the impact of dynamic pressure and aerodynamic heating during launch.

The hand-over ceremony took place at ISRO’s headquarters. It was attended by its ISRO chairman Dr Somanath and LMW chairman & managing director Sanjay Jayavarthanavelu. Dr S Unnikrishnan Nair, Director of Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), and many other leading ISRO scientists and expert crew of LMW ATC participated virtually from their respective stations. LMW has also played an important role in SSLV D1 and D2, GSLV F12 & F14 and LVM3 One Web Mission 2 as well. Tamil Nadu industries minister TRB Rajaa appreciated the team and Coimbatore’s growth and contribution to the country’s defence and aerospace sector. Rajaa took to his social media platform ‘X’ (formerly Twitter) to laud the efforts by the LMW ATC and Coimbatore’s role in the industry.

“This milestone not only showcases the innovative prowess of LMW ATC but also underscores Coimbatore’s growing influence in the Aerospace and Defence sector. This is yet another example of Coimbatore’s sterling contribution to Tamil Nadu and India. The Government of Tamil Nadu and the Tamil Nadu Industries Department is steadfast in its commitment to fostering an ecosystem that nurtures innovation and creates high-value jobs. The successful collaboration between LMW ATC and ISRO is a testament to our state’s capabilities in contributing significantly to critical national projects and the global Space Industry,” he wrote on X.