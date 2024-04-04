Mettur inflow plunges; water supply will not be hit

ERODE : THE inflow to Mettur reservoir dropped to a mere five cusecs on Wednesday. However, the Water Resources Department (WRD) officials said drinking water requirements could be met for more than 100 days with the existing water available.

According to sources, Mettur Dam is a major water source of the state and 24 districts depend on it for drinking water and irrigation needs. In particular, 174 combined drinking water projects depend on this dam across the state. At present, 2,200 cusecs of water from the dam are released into the Cauvery river and the dam’s west bank canal to meet the demands of drinking water projects.

With the inflow dropping to 5 cusecs, social media users expressed fears if there will be a drinking water scarcity.

An official from WRD said, “Apart from combined drinking water projects based on Mettur dam, there are many local drinking water schemes from various districts. All the projects should be provided with water from the dam. As it is summer, the water demand has increased. Hence, 2,000 cusecs of water has been released into the Cauvery River and 200 cusecs of water was released through the west bank canal of the dam.”

He added, “If the same situation continues, 1 tmcft is required for six days for drinking. There was 24 tmcft of water in the dam on Wednesday. the demand for water can be met for more than 100 days with the existing availability. There will be water inflow into the dam before that because there will be rain in the catchment areas. Hence, there will not be any shortage.”

As of Wednesday, the water level of the dam was 59 feet against its full level of 120 feet.