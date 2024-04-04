Summer rain quells threat of wildfire in Nilgiris, Anamalai Tiger Reserve

COIMBATORE : The threat of further wildfire has abated with summer rain in the Nilgiris forest division and the Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) in Coimbatore district. Forest staff here heaved a sigh of relief following a short spell of rain in areas prone to forest fire.

Summer rain was reported in Doddabetta, Ebbanad and 8th mile of Ooty-Gudalur road along with town areas like Charring Cross on Tuesday.

Three forest fires were reported in the last two months in Ebbanad forest as the temperature soared. Though only a few hectares of the trees were destroyed here, Tuesday’s unexpected rain has reduced the risk of a flare-up, said sources.

The 8th mile is a notable tourist point near Ooty town and Sandynalla. However, there was no rain in Glenmorgan and Pykara areas.

Residents of Ooty hill town enjoyed the brief spell of rain as it gave them respite from daytime heat similar to that in the plains. The tourist town was unusually warm in the last two months due to the El Nino effect.

V Sivadas of the Nilgiri Environment Social Trust (NEST) said “We are really happy and enjoyed the rain. We had expected the rain in mid-March. However, the summer rain was delayed due to the El Nino effect. Usually Ooty town witnesses cool weather during the daytime. However, this summer we were experiencing heat like in the plains. We expect more such rains bringing much relief to the residents as the sky is cloudy on Wednesday.”

Meanwhile, the forest patches in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) remain dry indicating chances of high forest fire. D Venkatesh, Field Director of MTR, admitted that summer rain will bring relief from forest fires. Also with a few more times wild animals too will benefit.

Areas around Valparai near the Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) reported rain on Monday. A drizzle lasted one-and-a-half hours at Akka malai grass hills, Sirukundra, Kadambarai and Chinnakallar and heavy rain lashed Valparai town city limits, said sources.