Train patronage up as passengers stay away from far-off Kilambakkam

CHENNAI: The average daily patronage for trains has jumped by 1.86 lakh passengers during 2023-24 in Southern Railway, marking an 11% increase from the previous year. Officials attribute the surge mainly to introduction of new trains including eight pairs of Vande Bharat Express and operation of special trains.

Officials also noted that after the inauguration of the Kilambakkam Bus terminus in January, there was a marginal increase in demand for all trains bound for Madurai and other districts in Tamil Nadu and Kerala. “The occupancy levels of trains during weekdays, which usually range from 75-80%, reached 95-100% after the opening of the Kilambakkam terminus,” said an official from the commercial department.

He added that commuters may have shifted to trains due to challenges in reaching the Kilambakkam terminus to board buses. “It remains to be seen if this migration is temporary or permanent.”

Additionally, there was a notable increase in demand for Chennai suburban trains, long-distance trains bound for southern districts and trains operating within Kerala, according to official sources.

The data accessed by TNIE reveals that, on an average, 19.39 lakh passengers travelled per day in 2023-24, compared to 17.53 lakh the previous year. The Chennai suburban network accounts for more than 50% of the total passengers carried by Southern Railway. In the four suburban sections of Chennai, around 10.5-11 lakh passengers took the train daily.