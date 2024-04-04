Train patronage up as passengers stay away from far-off Kilambakkam

CHENNAI: The average daily patronage for trains has jumped by 1.86 lakh passengers during 2023-24 in Southern Railway, marking an 11% increase from the previous year. Officials attribute the surge mainly to introduction of new trains including eight pairs of Vande Bharat Express and operation of special trains.
Officials also noted that after the inauguration of the Kilambakkam Bus terminus in January, there was a marginal increase in demand for all trains bound for Madurai and other districts in Tamil Nadu and Kerala. “The occupancy levels of trains during weekdays, which usually range from 75-80%, reached 95-100% after the opening of the Kilambakkam terminus,” said an official from the commercial department.
He added that commuters may have shifted to trains due to challenges in reaching the Kilambakkam terminus to board buses. “It remains to be seen if this migration is temporary or permanent.”
Additionally, there was a notable increase in demand for Chennai suburban trains, long-distance trains bound for southern districts and trains operating within Kerala, according to official sources.
The data accessed by TNIE reveals that, on an average, 19.39 lakh passengers travelled per day in 2023-24, compared to 17.53 lakh the previous year. The Chennai suburban network accounts for more than 50% of the total passengers carried by Southern Railway. In the four suburban sections of Chennai, around 10.5-11 lakh passengers took the train daily.
According to the data, Southern Railway transported 70.8 crore passengers in 2023-24, up from 64 crore in 2022-23. The earnings from passenger transportation rose from Rs 6,347 crore to Rs 7,133 crore. The railway also collected Rs 121 crore as penalty for ticketless travel and other offenses, compared Rs 115 crore the previous year.
An official note said Southern Railway’s annual gross earnings reached Rs 12,020 crore, marking a 10% increase over the previous year. This comprises passenger earnings of Rs 7,151 crore, freight earnings of Rs 3,674 crore, and Rs 570 crore and Rs 624 crore towards other coaching and sundry earnings, respectively.
The speed enhancement projects in critical sections have been completed and have increased the speed of 70 trains last year. “The sectional speed has been raised from 110 to 130 kmph in the Arakkonam - Jolarpettai section. Moreover, the sectional speed has improved to 110 kmph across a network spanning 1,272 km track distance. Additionally, 75 permanent speed restrictions have been lifted,” said B Guganesan, chief public relations officer.