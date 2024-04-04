Who will get the Tirunelveli halwa this time?

TIRUNELVELI: Tirunelveli, known for its temples, agriculture, and the iruttu kadai halwa, holds great significance in the cultural map of Tamil Nadu. When it comes to politics, more than the developmental and welfare activities initiated by representatives, caste gets prioritised in the constituency.
This time, not-so surprisingly, the three major alliances have fielded candidates from the Nadar and Thevar communities, eyeing their huge vote bank.
While the DMK-led alliance has given the ticket to a Congress candidate and Christian Nadar C Robert Bruce (61), AIADMK has picked a Hindu Nadar, M Jansirani (42). The BJP’s Nainar Nagenthiran (63) belongs to the Thevar community.
The constituency, which went through a delimitation process in 2009, now comprises Alangulam, Tirunelveli, Ambasamudram, Palayamkottai, Nanguneri, and Radhapuram assembly segments. After the delimitation, the Congress, AIADMK, and DMK had got one victory each. Before the delimitation, Nanguneri and Radhapuram were with Tiruchendur, a former LS constituency.
In Tiruchendur’s last LS poll (2004), DMK fielded V Radhika Selvi after her husband Venkatesh Pannaiyar, who had several criminal cases against him, was killed in an encounter while the AIADMK was in power. The DMK tasted a huge victory with 62.5% vote share.
This time, the intra-party squabbles were at its peak in the DMK-led alliance and Bruce’s candidacy was confirmed just two days before the last date for filing nomination. A few functionaries did not support it as Bruce is an outsider. Former Congress MP SS Ramasubbu turned rebel and filed his nomination against him.
Bruce met Ramasubbu, Peter Alphonse, and Ruby Manoharan who were in the contest and settled down the issue. He also met with DMK functionaries and ensured their support. Despite all odds, the grassroot-level cadre of DMK and Congress began working together for Bruce’s victory.
As per the current political scenario and ongoing poll campaigns, Bruce appears to be leading. “DMK deputy general secretary K Kanimozhi has given instructions to senior leaders to ensure Bruce’s victory,” said a functionary. Bruce is a member of the All India Congress Committee and former party district president in Kanniyakumari.
Though AIADMK first declared Shimla Muthuchozhan as its candidate, dissatisfaction among local functionaries made the party pick M Jansirani, the chairperson of Thisayanvilai town panchayat and also a businesswoman.
As the BJP is no longer in alliance with the AIADMK, Nainar Nagenthiran, a trader, will have to solely depend on the vote banks of the national party and its minor allies. He also enjoys the support of Devandra Kula Vellalar and Pillaimar communities in some parts of the constituency. If Thevar community members support him irrespective of party affiliation, Nagenthiran might get a chance, said political analysts. However, giving him a headache, Nethaji Subash Senai, a Thevar outfit led by advocate Maharajan, began a social media campaign against Nagenthiran pointing out that he did not help the community when its youth underwent police torture.
What the voters say
The residents claimed that the sitting MP did not meet their expectations in many sectors. Illegal stone-mining is a burning issue in the constituency and MP Gnanathiraviam himself was accused of benefiting from it. Pazhavoor police registered a case against the MP’s son G Thinakaran for allegedly stealing and illegally transporting gravel in 2022.
Advocate M Dhanasekaran of Erukkanthurai told TNIE, “Despite the fact that our village is situated near the Kudankulam Nuclear Power project, the state government has given permission to run many quarries here. Several farmers in our village gave up agriculture due to groundwater depletion.
These quarries are illegally using high-powered explosives to break stones and thousands of mineral-laden trucks head towards Kerala on a daily basis. Because of this, the villagers face breathing difficulties and other health ailments. The new MP should voice our concerns and ensure that no new quarries are permitted here,” he demanded.
T Muthu of Sindupoondurai said a permanent arrangement should be made for those living along the banks of Thamirabarani river to escape from floods. “We lost belongings worth lakhs in the recent flood but were given just Rs 6,000 as relief fund. The Union government didn’t give a single penny. We will raise these questions to the candidates,” he added.
Making the special economic zone of Nanguneri functional, creating more employment opportunities to douse caste tension in various parts of the constituency, additional trains from Tirunelveli to other parts, resolving drinking water shortage issues, completing Kulavanigarpuram rail overbridge construction, expedition of land acquisition process for Tirunelveli western ring road project, and development of government hospitals are the major demands of the voters.