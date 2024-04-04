Who will get the Tirunelveli halwa this time?

TIRUNELVELI: Tirunelveli, known for its temples, agriculture, and the iruttu kadai halwa, holds great significance in the cultural map of Tamil Nadu. When it comes to politics, more than the developmental and welfare activities initiated by representatives, caste gets prioritised in the constituency.

This time, not-so surprisingly, the three major alliances have fielded candidates from the Nadar and Thevar communities, eyeing their huge vote bank.

While the DMK-led alliance has given the ticket to a Congress candidate and Christian Nadar C Robert Bruce (61), AIADMK has picked a Hindu Nadar, M Jansirani (42). The BJP’s Nainar Nagenthiran (63) belongs to the Thevar community.

The constituency, which went through a delimitation process in 2009, now comprises Alangulam, Tirunelveli, Ambasamudram, Palayamkottai, Nanguneri, and Radhapuram assembly segments. After the delimitation, the Congress, AIADMK, and DMK had got one victory each. Before the delimitation, Nanguneri and Radhapuram were with Tiruchendur, a former LS constituency.

In Tiruchendur’s last LS poll (2004), DMK fielded V Radhika Selvi after her husband Venkatesh Pannaiyar, who had several criminal cases against him, was killed in an encounter while the AIADMK was in power. The DMK tasted a huge victory with 62.5% vote share.