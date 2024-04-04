Women honorarium result of AIADMK’s pressure on DMK: EPS

KARUR/SALEM: The DMK government implemented the Magalir Urimai Thogai Thittam (monthly honorarium scheme for women) only after AIADMK pressured it, opposition leader and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said on Wednesday.

Speaking in a campaign meeting in Karur, Palaniswami said “For 27 months after taking charge of the government, the DMK did not give Rs 1,000. It was implemented after the AIADMK put pressure on the government both within the Assembly and outside. Had we come to power in 2021, we would have given Urimai Thogai of Rs 2,000.”

He added, “Stalin is afraid of failure, so he doesn’t know what to say. He is seeking votes without mentioning the schemes introduced by him. People of Tamil Nadu have wasted 36 months by electing an incompetent person as chief minister. The situation is worst in Karur.

Minister Senthil Balaji, who has jumped five parties, is from the district. He was giving Rs 3,600 crore to DMK leaders by awarding TASMAC bar tender to people in his circle. Because of this, Stalin praises Senthil Balaji as a worksman. But listen to what Senthil Balaji had said about the DMK in the Assembly when he was transport minister and decide for yourself.”

Speaking in Namakkal, EPS said, “Electricity prices have gone up, but the price of eggs remain the same. Over 20,000 lorries are operated from here and over 1 lakh individuals’ livelihood have been dependent on it. Their livelihood has been affected now. Handloom weaving has taken a huge blow. Labourers have lost jobs and owners are selling machinery in DMK regime.”

Earlier, addressing party cadre at Veerappampalayam in Salem, he said 35 students from Edappadi alone are studying MBBS, thanks to the 7.5% reservation he introduced for government school students when he was CM.

Stating that there is a wave in favour of AIADMK in the state, Palaniswami said, “Women not only in Edappadi constituency, but across the state should not fear whether they would lose Rs 1,000 if they voted for AIADMK. We will take action against the officers who threaten people by saying that. Women should report to AIADMK functionaries if DMK cadre say they would not get honorarium if they don’t vote for DMK.”

(With inputs from Namakkal)