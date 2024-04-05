BJP favoured Sterlite Copper unit, CM Stalin shut it down: Kanimozhi

THOOTHUKUDI/MADURAI/THENI: The BJP favoured the re-opening of the Sterlite Copper unit, said DMK General Secretary and incumbent MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi during an election campaign near Kurukusalai, late on Thursday.

She alleged that the AIADMK government gunned down 13 protesters, who came to petition the collector, during the anti-Sterlite protest in 2018, adding that the BJP government favoured the Sterlite Copper unit and argued against shutting it down.

“Chief Minister MK Stalin, however, shut down the plant as promised. Even as many decried the plant’s closure, claiming that it led to unemployment, the DMK government brought India’s first e-car manufacturing plant to Thoothukudi to generate more jobs. Additionally, a Tidel Park is being constructed at Thoothukudi, and two more Tidel Parks have been planned for Kovilpatti and Vilaithikulam to ensure jobs for graduates,” Kanimozhi said.

The incumbent MP also promised to build a flyover at Kurukusalai on the national highway and construct a community centre.

Stating that criticism and freedom of expression have been severely curtailed, Kanimozhi said that several journalists have been threatened, and even killed by the BJP. “There should be a change in the union government to ensure that all promises mentioned in DMK’s manifesto are fulfilled. This includes LPG cylinders at Rs 500, petrol at Rs 75 and diesel at Rs 65,” she said.



‘AIIMS Madurai still a pending dream’



Speaking in Madurai, Kanimozhi said this election is India’s ‘second independence struggle’, one that aims to save democracy. “The BJP is jailing those opposed to them, including two sitting chief ministers, a deputy chief minister and a minister from Tamil Nadu. The foundation stone for AIIMS Madurai was laid, but there has been no progress over its construction. The BJP failed to convert Madurai airport into an international airport, claiming that the state already has many international airports. However, an airport was given international status for the Ambanis’ family function. This apart, the BJP has stopped several useful schemes and projects only because the Congress implemented it,” she alleged.