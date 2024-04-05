BJP will do away with system of reservations if elected to power once more: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin

VILLUPURAM: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday said the BJP is against "reservation and social justice" and there will be "no system of reservation" in the country if the saffron party is elected to power at the Centre once again.

Addressing an election rally at Vikravandi near here, Stalin said he has been describing the current Lok Sabha polls in his poll campaigns as the country's second freedom movement, as there is a danger to reservations for marginalised classes if the BJP comes back to power.

"The country is facing a very big danger. There is a danger to the reservation for Backward and Most Backward Classes (MBCs), the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and minorities," he alleged, while addressing voters in this northern district of Tamil Nadu, which has a sizeable MBC population.

"What kind of a threat is this? I will give two examples: There are not even three per cent of secretaries belonging to the Backward Classes in the Central government. Even today, in the Union-government-administered higher educational institutions, aspirants belonging to OBCs, SCs and STs are not selected to posts such as professor and assistant professor by way of reservation."