Coimbatore: Three cops suspended as convict escapes custody

COIMBATORE: Three grade-II constables attached to the Armed Reserve police of Coimbatore were suspended after a murder convict escaped from their custody while he was brought back from Kerala after being produced in a court in connection with another case on Tuesday evening. Kerala police arrested the accused on Wednesday evening. Constables Dhanasekar, Praveen and Babin were placed under suspension on Thursday.

J Lenin (28) from Wayanad was working in a restaurant at Sultan Bathery in Kerala and he was in a relationship with a woman. As she broke the relationship and settled with her family in Gudalur in the Nilgiris, he tried to murder her. In the scuffle, he murdered the woman’s mother, grandmother and her father.

The woman sustained severe injuries. Lenin was sentenced to life imprisonment with no possibility of remission in August 2023 and he was lodged at the Coimbatore Central Prison.

Lenin was allegedly involved in a gang rape case in 2022 in Kerala and the trial was held in a court at Sultan Bathery. The three-armed reserve policemen took him to the court on Tuesday. While returning to Coimbatore city, Lenin escaped while the officers opened the car to let him use the bathroom.