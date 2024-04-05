Former Puducherry CM challenges BJP candidate to resign and contest election

PUDUCHERRY: Former Chief Minister of Puducherry V Narayanasamy has challenged the BJP candidate A Namassivayam to resign from his position as Puducherry Home Minister and contest the upcoming elections if he is confident of winning by a significant margin.

Responding to Namassivayam's assertion that Congress candidate V Vaithilingam would lose his deposit due to his expected victory margin, Narayanasamy highlighted the incumbent's alleged inefficiency in handling crucial portfolios such as police, education, industries, and power.

Narayanasamy emphasized that the people of Puducherry should evaluate Namassivayam's performance before casting their votes.

At a press conference, Narayanasamy criticized Namassivayam for the declining quality of education in Puducherry, citing concerns over the implementation of the new education policy and CBSE curriculum, which could adversely affect Tamil language learning among students. Narayanasamy also accused the home minister of failing to address the rampant drug menace in the region, attributing several heinous crimes to the availability of drugs.

Furthermore, Narayanasamy lambasted Namassivayam for his alleged failure to attract industries to Puducherry despite the BJP being in power both at the central and state levels.