No ticket, yet Vijayadharani campaigns for BJP's Kanniyakumari candidates

KANNIYAKUMARI: Even as the BJP denied a ticket to former Vilavancode MLA S Vijayadharani, who switched over from the Congress, she has been campaigning with fillip for Pon Radhakrishnan, the Kanniyakumari BJP candidate for Lok Sabha election and Vilavancode Assembly by-election candidate VS Nandhini.

After Vijayadharani joined the saffron party in February, speculations were rife that the party may give her a ticket to contest from Kanniyakumari. She also shared the stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a recent party meeting here.

However, the BJP decided to field senior leader Pon Radhakrishnan. Despite this, Vijayadharani has been actively campaigning for both Radhakrishnan and Nandhini.

Speaking to TNIE, Vijayadharani said that she accepted the party’s decision, and has been campaigning for the party candidates ever since they filed their nominations. “Apart from participating in constituency-wise workers’ meetings, I have also been involved in door-to-door campaigning, road shows and vehicle campaigns to ensure the victory of BJP candidates. BJP cadres have embraced me during the election works,” she said.

A BJP functionary said Vijayadharani has been keenly involved in campaigns to ensure Radhakrishnan’s victory.

Sources said the BJP would give importance to Vijayadharani as per the assurances made to her.