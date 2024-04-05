Tamil Nadu

Poll code violations: DMK, BJP cadres booked in Tamil Nadu

On Wednesday, Authoor police booked DMK’s Tiruchendur union treasurer S Parisamuthu (40) for flying the party flag, under various sections of Tamil Nadu Open Places (Prevention of Disfigurement) Act, 1959.
Several DMK, BJP workers were arrested for violating the election code in Tamil Nadu.
THOOTHUKUDI: DMK's sports development wing’s deputy organiser was booked for hosting an ‘annathanam’ event and distributing sports materials to people at a temple near Kalugumalai.

According to sources, Gururaj, the deputy organiser of the DMK’s north district unit sports wing, attended a function during a festival at the Sri Thalathamman Temple at Karadikulam village near Kazhugumalai on April 2. He provided 'annathanam' and distributed sports materials to people.
Based on a complaint by flying squad monitoring officer Selvakumar, Kazhugumalai police registered a case against Gururaj for violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), under section 171 (E) of the IPC.

On Wednesday, Authoor police booked DMK’s Tiruchendur union treasurer S Parisamuthu (40) for flying the party flag, under various sections of Tamil Nadu Open Places (Prevention of Disfigurement) Act, 1959.

South police registered a case against T Nagarajan (47), the district secretary of the BJP’s advocate wing under section 71(H) IPC & section 4 of the TNOPPD Act for flying the party flag on his car without obtaining proper permission on Wednesday. The case was registered based on a complaint by the monitoring officer of a flying squad.

Similarly, Muthiahpuram police booked S Chella Pandian (31) of Servaikaranpatti near Manapparai of Tiruchy for flying the DMK party flag on his car without prior permission, under sections of 171(H) IPC & section 4AA(1)(a)r/w4 AA(4) of the TNOPPD Act on March 31.

