Poll code violations: DMK, BJP cadres booked in Tamil Nadu

THOOTHUKUDI: DMK's sports development wing’s deputy organiser was booked for hosting an ‘annathanam’ event and distributing sports materials to people at a temple near Kalugumalai.

According to sources, Gururaj, the deputy organiser of the DMK’s north district unit sports wing, attended a function during a festival at the Sri Thalathamman Temple at Karadikulam village near Kazhugumalai on April 2. He provided 'annathanam' and distributed sports materials to people.

Based on a complaint by flying squad monitoring officer Selvakumar, Kazhugumalai police registered a case against Gururaj for violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), under section 171 (E) of the IPC.

On Wednesday, Authoor police booked DMK’s Tiruchendur union treasurer S Parisamuthu (40) for flying the party flag, under various sections of Tamil Nadu Open Places (Prevention of Disfigurement) Act, 1959.

South police registered a case against T Nagarajan (47), the district secretary of the BJP’s advocate wing under section 71(H) IPC & section 4 of the TNOPPD Act for flying the party flag on his car without obtaining proper permission on Wednesday. The case was registered based on a complaint by the monitoring officer of a flying squad.

Similarly, Muthiahpuram police booked S Chella Pandian (31) of Servaikaranpatti near Manapparai of Tiruchy for flying the DMK party flag on his car without prior permission, under sections of 171(H) IPC & section 4AA(1)(a)r/w4 AA(4) of the TNOPPD Act on March 31.