Raise maximum age for RTE to 18 years, urges child rights forum

CHENNAI: The Federation of Children’s Movements for Right to Participation (FCMRP) has called upon political parties to extend the definition of children to those aged below 18 years. They emphasise the need for a significant increase in budget allocation, up to 6%, towards education and healthcare in government budgets.

Releasing the manifesto for child welfare and child rights, the federation has urged the authorities to establish separate ministries at the state and central levels and district-level hospitals with world-class facilities dedicated to children. It recommends providing breakfast to students from elementary to higher secondary schools, offering Aadhar cards and certificates free of cost in schools, and extending the Right to Education until the age of 18.

In addition, the federation suggests incorporating measures such as gender equality, child marriage prevention, and child labour abolition Acts into the academic curriculum. It also stressed the importance of mental well-being by advocating for the appointment of counsellors in schools and eliminating classifications such as ‘slow learners.’

Commenting on the response from political parties, child rights activist A Devaneyan noted parties including DMK, PMK, CPI, and CPM have pledged to raise the eligible age limit for the Right to Education to 18 years following sustained advocacy efforts by child rights activists over the past decade.