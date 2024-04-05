Salem: EPS’ pride and Stalin’s hope

This election is going to be a testing time for the former chief minister and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami. Apart from proving his leadership by winning more seats, a victory for the party in Salem is much-needed as it includes the leader’s home ground too. After breaking ties with the BJP, he decided the AIADMK would face this election alone despite pressure from other national parties.

Yet, the party has fielded a less-known face, P Vignesh (30) of Thindamangalam in Omalur, who is the deputy secretary of Amma Peravai. His mother Dhanabakiyam is the chairperson of the panchayat.

The DMK is fielding TM Selvaganapathy (65), the former local administration and rural development minister during the AIADMK regime (1991-1996). He joined DMK in 2008 and became a Rajya Sabha MP in 2010. He is the first Tamil Nadu politician to be disqualified as an MP after he was convicted in a cremation shed construction scam case.

DMK leader and Chief Minister MK Stalin denied the ticket to the incumbent MP SR Parthiban allegedly because he is not active and has not carried out effective works for public welfare and party’s growth. The DMK won the seat through Parthiban after a gap of 39 years.

PMK, in alliance with BJP, has given the ticket to N Annadurai, the party’s state youth wing secretary and a forerunner in conducting protests against the state and central governments in Salem. Annadurai is contesting after a gap of eight years.

While the rural part of the constituency is dominated by the Vanniyar community, there are members of several other communities (Saurashtra, Pillaimar, Kannada, Chettiar, and Mudaliyar) within the city limits. The candidates of all three major parties belong to the Vanniyar community.

The AIADMK could be the favourite in this constituency due to EPS’ popularity as he is a former CM and has always been accessible to people when in his native. But with the candidate being new to the poll game and facing a heavyweight Selvaganapathy, there are chances for an ‘unexpected’ result.

What the voters say

Residents here are satisfied with the road infrastructure in Salem city and its neighbouring areas as it has greatly improved over the decade. Salem is also one of the fastest-growing cities in Tamil Nadu. But the industrialists demand the setting up of more tidal parks to create better employment opportunities for youth as Salem is an educational hub and connecting point to Bengaluru.