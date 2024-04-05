Tamil Nadu: AIADMK seeks action against Udhayanidhi Stalin for ‘violating poll code’

CHENNAI: The AIADMK has urged the chief election commissioner of India and chief electoral officer of the state to take stringent action against the Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, alleging that he has violated the model code of conduct during his campaign by promising that 40 lakh female heads of families will get Rs 1,000 as a monthly honorarium within four or five months under the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai Thittam.

AIADMK’s advocate wing secretary IS Inbadurai, in his representation to the CEC through the state CEO said that at a public meeting, the minister said that the 1.16 crore applicants will get the monthly honorarium.

He alleged that when many women in the crowd said they were not getting the honorarium, Udhayanidhi promised that within four or five months, Rs 1,000 would be given to the rest of the 40 lakh women whose applications had been rejected.

Inbadurai alleged Udhayanidhi Stalin had made this promise knowing that he and his party had an anti-incumbency in the current election. The AIADMK functionary also pointed out that the minister had promised that he would make arrangements from the government that these 40 lakh would benefit from the scheme.

Inbadurai also recalled he had already submitted a representation seeking action against Udhayanidhi Stalin for the use of unparliamentary and unethical language against the opposition parties during his campaign on March 31. The ECI should seek an explanation from the minister within 48 hours and take stringent action against him, Inbadurai added.