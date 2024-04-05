Tamil Nadu: EPS says DMK adopting double standards in opposing BJP, Modi

Speaking about Katchtheevu, EPS said the AIADMK is legally fighting to get back the Island from Sri Lanka. “The Centre did not even file an affidavit in the Supreme Court in the last ten years. If it cares about fishermen, it should have filed a reply. Stalin also did not think about it in the last three years. The state and centre do not care about fishermen.”

Earlier in the day, campaigning in Nilgiris, he attacked DMK’s candidate A Raja. He said Raja was arrogant and did not respond to people. Referring to the 2G spectrum case appeal in the Delhi High Court, he said “We will soon know whether Raja will be in Nilgiris or in Delhi as cases against him are coming up related to the scam.”

Also, he said the state government was unable to control the sale of drug in the state since DMK functionaries are involved.