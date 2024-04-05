Tamil Nadu: EPS says DMK adopting double standards in opposing BJP, Modi

COIMBATORE: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday challenged Chief Minister M K Stalin to a debate on the number of welfare schemes and development projects implemented during both regimes.
Campaigning for the party’s Coimbatore candidate Singai G Ramachandran, Palaniswami accused the DMK president of running false propaganda that the 10 years of AIADMK rule was the dark period for Tamil Nadu. Further, he accused the DMK of adopting double standards when it comes to opposing the Centre. “DMK said Go Back Modi when it was in opposition, but once it came to power, it welcomed him. Modi has come to Tamil Nadu six times so far. Chief Minister MK Stalin and his son Udayanidhi welcomed him. This shows, the DMK surrenders before PM whenever he visited the state,” he said, adding the AIADMK opposed whenever the Centre announced projects that were against the welfare of the people of the state.
Speaking about Katchtheevu, EPS said the AIADMK is legally fighting to get back the Island from Sri Lanka. “The Centre did not even file an affidavit in the Supreme Court in the last ten years. If it cares about fishermen, it should have filed a reply. Stalin also did not think about it in the last three years. The state and centre do not care about fishermen.”
Earlier in the day, campaigning in Nilgiris, he attacked DMK’s candidate A Raja. He said Raja was arrogant and did not respond to people. Referring to the 2G spectrum case appeal in the Delhi High Court, he said “We will soon know whether Raja will be in Nilgiris or in Delhi as cases against him are coming up related to the scam.”
Also, he said the state government was unable to control the sale of drug in the state since DMK functionaries are involved.