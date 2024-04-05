Tamil Nadu: Mango farmers fear crop loss due to hopper infestation

DHARMAPURI: Several mango orchards in Karimangalam in Dharmapuri district have been infested by hopper pests. While horticulture officials have prescribed pesticides to tackle the infestation, farmers feel that production could be affected in the upcoming season.

Karimangalam has a dense mango orchard encompassing an area of over 2,500 acres. Farmers in the vicinity cultivate over 30 types of mangoes and export the mango pulp produced at the local farms. However, recently farmers observed that flowers had been wilting and falling off, and unripe mangos have also started to rot. An investigation found that mango hoppers were the cause.

Hopper is a serious pest of mango that drains the sap of tender parts, eventually leading to damage of inflorescence (flowers) fruit drop, wilting or death of tissues. Hoppers often appear in February when mango trees commence flowering. Hopper infestation accounts for major crop loss.

Speaking to TNIE, farmer K Murugesan from Karimangalam, said, “Over the years mango cultivation has become extremely tedious. Untimely or poor rains and now pest attacks have taken a toll. Managing a plantation is becoming extremely difficult. Further with increasing pest problems, it is almost impossible to protect the trees. The pests usually drain the nutrients from the trees and affect the unripe mangoes. We expect about 10% loss due to the drought and pest attack just as the mango season is set to commence.”