Tamil Nadu: Ultimatum ends, Karaikal fishermen begin indefinite stir over arrests by Sri Lanka

KARAIKAL: With their ultimatum to the Puducherry and Union governments to secure the release of two fishermen, currently under Sri Lankan custody, expiring on Thursday, fisherfolk from 11 hamlets in Karaikal declared an indefinite suspension of all fishing activities. The local administration and the Puducherry Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare Department, which reached out to the the fishers soon after, are now arranging for affected family members to meet the incarcerated fishermen in the island nation.

Last month, the Sri Lankan navy arrested a total of 30 fishermen from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry for allegedly trespassing into the island nation’s waters. A Jaffna court remanded them in judicial custody. On March 22, the court sentenced boat driver R Anburaj of Mayiladuthurai to six months in jail.

Similarly, K Muruganantham of Karaikal was sentenced to six months’ imprisonment on March 27. Following this, the fisherfolk of 11 hamlets in Karaikal threatened indefinite stoppage of fishing activities from April 4 and a boycott of the general election were the Puducherry and Union government to not act towards the release of the incarcerated fishermen.

Accordingly, the mechanised boats at Karaikal fishing harbour and the motorised boats owned by residents of 11 hamlets did not venture into sea on Thursday morning.

A senior Puducherry fisheries department official told TNIE, “We will send the certificates and documents to our directorate. They will forward them to the Union Ministry. After the ministry's approval, the delegates may go and meet the imprisoned fishers.”

Following the communication, it is learnt that two of Muruganantham’s family members, and one from Anburaj’s family besides his employer have expressed willingness to travel to Sri Lanka to meet the imprisoned fishers.

As for 14 others who set sail with Muruganantham, they were remanded till April 5.